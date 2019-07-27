ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Rd. M, Elk Mound.
The menu will consist of potato salad, baked beans, barbecues, hot turkey sandwiches, hot dogs, pie, ice cream and beverages.
A bake sale will also take place from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A thrift sale will also take place Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Directions: From Eau Claire, take County Highway T to Highway 29. Head west on 29 to County Road M, then north three miles.
ANNUAL ROAST BEEF DINNER: A roast beef dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 341 W. Main St., Alma Center.
Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner is $12 for adults, $6 for children aged six to 12 and free for children five and under.
A progressive 50/50 raffle will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the church basement (need not be present to win). The event is co-sponsored by Catholic Families local branch.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St., Elk Mound.
Menu includes BBQs, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, pie, ice cream and beverages.
Served by our youth group. Proceeds support our youth ministry.
For more information, call 715-879-5115 or visit www.sothem.org.
