JUBILEE FALL FESTIVAL: An event will occur Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave. The dinner menu will include chef carved pork loin, baked chicken, vegetables, potatoes, rice pilaf, rolls, desserts, milk and coffee. Dinner costs are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and children under 6 eat free. Carryouts available for $10. Other activities include a white elephant sale, cash raffle, silent auction and bake sale. For more information, visit www.ic-ec.us.
NORWEGIAN DINNER: A Kaffee Lag and Norwegian Meatball dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6th & Ripley St., Cornell. Tickets are adults for $10 and K-12 years for $5. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a bake sale with lots of Norwegian baking, craft sale and raffle.