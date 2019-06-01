PIE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The third annual pie and ice cream social will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St.
The event will feature delicious homemade pies topped off with a scoop of ice cream. Pie is available by the slice, or those attending can buy the whole pie.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the church’s non-food pantry to purchase supplies for pantry guests.
The church is handicapped accessible.
For more information about the Christ Church Cathedral Episcopal Church Women event, call 715-835-3734.
From staff reports