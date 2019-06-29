STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: The First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley Drive, Rice Lake, will be holding its annual Strawberry Festival for the community on Tuesday, July 9.
Food will be served from 3 to 7 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
The menu will consist of barbecues, hot dogs, coleslaw, beans, strawberry shortcakes and strawberry sundaes. Chips, pickles and carrots come with an order, and a super-duper dessert can be ordered — ice cream, homemade shortcake, strawberries plus whipped cream topping. Menu prices vary.
Carryouts will be available.
• • •
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Barum Lutheran Church, Elk Mound, is having an ice cream social from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. The church is located a quarter-mile north on Highway H off Highway 29.
Pie, banana splits, hot beefs, barbecues, potato salad, beans and hot dogs will be served.
From staff reports