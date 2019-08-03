ANNUAL CORN FEST: St. Joseph’s Parish in Rock Falls will hold its Annual Corn Fest Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free sweet corn will be served. A Polka Mass will be held at 10 a.m. featuring the Lima Polka Choir (choir begins singing at 9:30 a.m.)
Also at the event will be a raffle, silent auction, bingo, wheel game, beer garden, games, fish pond, country store and cake walk.
Hot food will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.: brats, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, chips, pie, pie a la mode, ice cream, root beer floats and beverages.
Located 15 miles west of Eau Claire on Highway 85.
Additional information: Parish office at 715-875-4539 or email stjosephrf@gmail.com.
CHARCOAL CHICKEN DINNER: The English Lutheran Church of Bateman’s third annual charcoal chicken and sweet corn dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
The dinner will be held at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman, between Chippewa Falls and Cadott, 20588 County Highway X.
Attendees can eat in or take out.
For more information, call 715-559-1026.
COMMUNITY FUN NIGHT: Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Rd., Eau Claire is hosting a Community Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
At the event will be a bouncy house, water fun and a variety of games and activities for children of all ages.
Hot dogs and cold drinks will be served.
The event is free to attend.
ANNUAL ROAST BEEF DINNER: A roast beef dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 341 W. Main St., Alma Center.
Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner is $12 for adults, $6 for children aged six to 12 and free for children five and under.
A progressive 50/50 raffle will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the church basement (need not be present to win). The event is co-sponsored by Catholic Families local branch.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St., Elk Mound.
Menu includes BBQs, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, pie, ice cream and beverages.
Served by our youth group. Proceeds support our youth ministry.
For more information, call 715-879-5115 or visit www.sothem.org.
