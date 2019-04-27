GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER: First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley Drive, Rice Lake, is holding a grilled chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The menu will consist of grilled chicken, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner rolls, ice cream and beverage. Carryouts will be available.
Advance tickets are available at the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Tickets also will be sold at the door. The cost is $9 for adults; $5, children 3 to 12; and free, children 2 and younger.
All proceeds will go to support the PAPER PASTE PENCILS PROJECT, a local mission.
