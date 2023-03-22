641b4c1800715.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Immanuel Lutheran's tour choir will perform a free concert on Sunday evening in Eau Claire.

 Submitted photo

The tour choir of Immanuel Lutheran High School, College and Seminary will offer a special concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire.

The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

