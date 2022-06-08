AUGUSTA — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 814 Hudson St., is recognizing 150 years of faith and history with a celebration on June 19.
To mark Grace Lutheran’s 150-year anniversary, the church has been constructing displays, representing its history in 25-year increments, as well as organizing a celebratory event.
Dawn Travis and Debbie Dickinson, members of the church’s fellowship committee, gave insight into the church’s extensive history, the displays and details about the upcoming celebration.
The church’s beginnings date back to 1869 when a member of St. Peter’s church in Bears Grass asked the reverend to conduct services in Augusta.
Grace Lutheran’s first congregation consisted of only four families. Four years later in 1871, the congregation grew from four families to 40 members.
Before it could be completed, a storm destroyed the first church built by the initial members. This led to the construction of the parish hall and parochial school in the late 1800s.
At that time, parishioners arrived at church by horse, wagon or buggy. Wood or coal provided the heat, and candles and kerosene were used for lighting.
“We should mention, too, that the original pastor was paid with grain for his horse,” Dickinson said.
To represent this moment in time, the members of the fellowship committee created a display commemorating the years 1871-1900, which features clothing, footwear and a kerosene lamp from that era.
Fifty years after its establishment, the church was given a 1,000-pound bell to be used during services and had grown to 402 communicate members. During those 50 years, 1,088 children and adults were baptized, 549 were confirmed, 224 couples were married and 262 persons were buried.
The other displays created to represent the 25-year time spans include similar artifacts such as clothing, footwear, documents, and in some cases, photographs.
“We depicted things from the church, but also what the times were, what you expected to see,” Dickinson said.
The first display created by the committee includes involvement from current church members. To celebrate the baptism of Christ in January, members were asked to contribute their baptismal gowns to be put on display.
“We had a very nice collection of gowns that we put on display. I think our oldest one was from the 1800s and we had it right up to basically the present,” Travis said.
Debbie and Dawn both agreed that it was fun to see the different styles of gowns and the stories behind them.
The fellowship committee also hopes to bury a time capsule with items from this time period, as well as items created in celebration of the anniversary, in September.
“We have an anniversary booklet that is going to be presented to the people on the day of the celebration,” Travis said. “We will probably put the bulletin in there (and) we recently did a church directory.”
The current church building was constructed in 1957 to accommodate an increasing membership. The church also switched from German and English to services only in English.
Throughout its history, the church has undergone many advancements and additions. Grace Lutheran has had an educational wing, the largest stained glass window in Wisconsin at the time of its installation, and even global pandemic-friendly services.
The church was able to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of an auctioneer’s truck.
“We were unique during COVID because we were the first congregation for many, many Sundays that had parking lot services,” Travis said. “We have a member of our congregation that is an auctioneer. He brought his auctioneer truck to the parking lot, and that’s what the pastor sat in and did the service.”
Today, the church’s mission statement is “Grace Lutheran Church proclaims Jesus Christ to all God’s People” and services are led by Pastor Jonathan Wessel.
When asked about the longevity of Grace Lutheran, both Travis and Dickinson attributed community, faith and friendship to the long-lasting legacy of the church.
“Strong faith. Just keep going. You don’t give up when there’s obstacles in your way,” Dickinson said. “And it is a church family; it’s not just a building that you come to.”
The event to celebrate the 150-year anniversary will be Sunday, June 19. The church will hold a traditional service, followed by a catered lunch.
A mission festival service will also be held and will focus on different missions or organizations that the church supports. Some of these include the armed forces, individuals on missionary trips in other countries, and food pantries.
The event will feature different historical displays that were created throughout the year as well as videos containing interviews with members of the congregation. These videos will be reflections of their earliest memories, traditions and experiences.