We have all seen the news lately about the great cathedral Notre Dame burning in Paris. It was sad to see. It was also interesting to hear a number of references made to this happening during Holy Week — the week when Christians focus on Jesus dying on Good Friday and then being raised from the dead on Easter. I heard one religious leader on TV say that Notre Dame may burn, but there was hope that it will be rebuilt. That life comes after death. Death and life. That is how nature works. We are finally starting to see some signs of life after the winter death.
For Christians Good Friday and Easter are the central story of our faith. This is the story that gives hope. Death does not have the final say. That is true for the physical ending of our lives but also for all those things in this life that try to kill our spirit. And there are lots of things that happen in our life that can try and suck the life and joy out of life.
I know that not everyone has come to believe in the story of Jesus’ death and resurrection. In fact, polls show that fewer and fewer people claim to be believers. Jesus knew it would be hard to believe. Even his disciples had a hard time believing at first.
The disciples who had been with Jesus for three years, who had seen his miracles and experienced his love were all hiding in a locked room in fear after his death. When the women came to tell them Jesus had been raised from the dead, they said it was an “idle tale.” Until Jesus showed up very much alive in that locked room.
But Thomas, one of the disciples, wasn’t present when the now alive Jesus had appeared to the other disciples. When they told him Jesus was alive and no longer dead he said, “Unless I see the marks of the nails in his hands and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.” So Jesus makes a return appearance a week later and shows himself to Thomas. I think that had to be a long week for Thomas waiting and wondering if Jesus would even show up again. But now Thomas believes. Jesus says, “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.” Jesus knows how hard it will be to believe in him. And it is a mystery why some people have come to put their trust in Jesus and others haven’t.
Christians can and do still have doubts and fears. Christians are not immune to doubt, worry and fear. Christians are, after all, still human, and this is partly what it means to be human, which is why I like what the father in Mark’s gospel (9:24) says, “I believe, help my unbelief.”
Even though we may still have doubts, worries and fears, we can still have hope. That is what Easter is about — hope and new life. It looked like death had won. The Bible makes it clear that Jesus had certainly died and had been buried in a tomb. It looked like that was the end for Jesus. But God raised him from the dead. God had the last laugh, which means we don’t have to fear death. Paul writes, “the last enemy to be destroyed is death.”
I think all people long to have hope in something. All people long for some purpose to life. All people long to be loved unconditionally. Christians have found an answer to those longings in Jesus. And this is one reason why regular worship is so important.
In a world filled with bad news, news that tries to take away our joy and hope, we need to gather each week to hear again and again the good news that God loves everyone unconditionally, forgives us and is more powerful than death — that out of death God gives life. This is the good news that gives us hope even when we have our doubts, our worries and our fears. Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!
The Rev. Rick Biedermann is pastor at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, Fall Creek, and English Lutheran Church of Bateman, rural Chippewa Falls.