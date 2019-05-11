Have you had a chance to take a retreat? We both experienced wonderful retreats during a week in late April; though, they were in different U.S. states and focused on different religions. Our spirits were uplifted by spending quiet time in prayer, alone and with friends. (Bob was with a community of monks, and Amy was with Baha’i work colleagues).
At both retreats, the mornings began with prayer. Bob’s community began their prayers with hope for the world and that the day would hold love, kindness, forgiveness and justice. Peace and the oneness of humanity were some of the themes for Amy’s group.
One thing we’ve both learned is that, as Henri Nouwen says, “The only way to pray is to pray.” We feel inspired by praying on a regular basis. Daily prayer can become a habit, where it’s as natural as eating a meal, going to work or hugging our loved ones.
Having the opportunity for daily prayer can renew our feelings of hope for the world. It can bring us peace, calm and a sense that somebody is listening to us. Whether we use the term God, Allah, the Great Spirit, a higher power or another name, we and many people believe that a divine essence helps us. Prayer gives us hope in troubled times and joy in good times. We feel that by praying, the world and our outlook on it will get better.
Is prayer a part of your day? It can be difficult to stop our busy pace and quiet ourselves. It’s not always something that’s talked about or supported in our world today. When we do take time for prayer, it’s easy to get distracted with so many thoughts running through our minds. And if we don’t have a positive experience, we may forget to include prayer in our daily lives.
But if we truly want peace for our world, we’ll continue to try. Over time, if we keep making the effort to pray, it can become a habit. For a few moments of quiet reflection, it gives us peace, calm and joy.
Prayer isn’t confined to a certain building, action or timeline. It can be one word. It can be music or song. It can be time spent in nature. It can be work or service to others. The monastic tradition uses the term “ora et labora,” Latin for “prayer and work,” to convey that through work, you’re worshipping God. The Baha’i faith says, “All effort and exertion put forth by man from the fullness of his heart is worship if it is prompted by the highest motives and the will to do service to humanity.”
A great opportunity is when we gather with others in prayer. At the interfaith prayer gatherings in Eau Claire, we come together and learn that we have many beliefs in common. Our Christian friends pray for peace. Our Muslim brothers and sisters may greet us with “Peace be upon you.” Our Jewish friends may say “Shalom aleichem,” which is Hebrew for “Peace unto you.” Baha’is pray for unity among all people. For the time we come together to pray, there is some peace in the world and joy in our hearts.
So, what will you pray for today? We invite you to join us at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for an interfaith prayer gathering at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St. You can even feed your body before you feed your soul with a spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. You’ll spend an evening with people of many faiths who are taking some quiet time to pray for peace and unity for all people. When we leave, we can carry in our hearts a feeling of compassion and caring, and share it with others.
In the meantime, we invite you to spend a moment focused on positive hopes for the world and our community. If it’s not already, prayer can be a daily and joyful habit.
For more information about interfaith events, visit interfaithprayerec.org.
Bob Lesniewski is a monastic Catholic, a Benedictine oblate and organizer of the Interfaith Prayer Service.
Amy Renshaw is a Baha’i and a writer for Brilliant Star, a kids’ magazine and website published by the Baha’i faith. (brilliantstarmagazine.org).