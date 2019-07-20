A year ago, Lake Street United Methodist Church hosted the first monthly Ecumenical Inclusive Ministry IM Church for people with cognitive disabilities, their friends and families.
As a member of the core team and a person with disabilities, I’d like to describe what a wondrous thing it is.
Each month a different church or ecumenical team organizes and delivers a Sunday school/craft activity, a worship service and a fellowship meal in an hour and a half on Sunday afternoon.
Our attendance is about 50 when you count participants and the team in charge that month. I’ve not taken a survey, but I’d guess singing and the fellowship supper are the most popular parts of the event.
Our theme song is “I am the church, you are the Church, and we are the church together.”
“We are the church together” takes some doing. Some volunteers come to serve but it takes time and effort to be with rather than doing for people with cognitive disabilities.
Each month we process into the sanctuary together (some up the ramp, some up the stairs). We offer prayers together and sing “Happy Birthday” each month for our birthday folk.
Sometimes we gently remind each other about “only one cookie” or other dietary restrictions. We’re getting to know regulars (both volunteers and participants) enough to notice absences.
Before participants arrive, we’ve started having a prayer each month to help volunteers catch the spirit:
“Loving God, we’re here today to worship, learn, fellowship and serve each other. Help us meet each other with joy in our uniqueness and not fear in their otherness.
“Let us offer and accept help, not do for someone. Help us listen and find common bonds, be they football or cats rather than talking down to anyone.
“Keep us free from pity and resentment. Help us learn from the people we “help” so we recognize you in them and us. Teach us that we all are the church for each other and are each made in your image.
“Show us how to love.”
As in all community-building situations, each of us is called to grow.
Helping plan how to modify craft projects so blind and sighted can both do them and figuring out how to preach about the events of Easter week without using preachy language have been some of the growth experiences for me.
Confronting in a loving way occasional condescending remarks and actions like not letting me use scissors is a work in progress for me.
But I find myself coming back each month even if my team is not in charge because as a part of this IM church body, I know I am accepted and valued.
We are the church together. Come join us. All are welcome whether you’re also a member of another church or a person with a disability or not.
For more information, contact the office at Lake Street United Methodist Church at 715-832-6603.
Dr. Katherine Schneider is an author and senior psychologist emerita of UW-Eau Claire.