Five hundred years ago the Christian church went to war with itself during the Reformation. It split up into too many divisions to count, but over the last few decades has been putting itself back together. Two years ago, in a small but sincere step toward reconciliation of two of the historic divisions, Lutherans and Catholics came together for a Common Prayer Service. Almost 900 people of various denominations gathered at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2017 to commemorate the Reformation with Bible readings, hymns and prayer. They prayed for mutual forgiveness for wrongs done to one another and for the growing unity among them. As a modest and serious followup to that event, there will be another gathering Nov. 16, again at Immaculate Conception Church, in an ecumenical seminar entitled “The Holy Bible: Common Ground for Lutherans and Catholics.”
Fr. Mark Pierce, formerly the pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Parish in Chippewa Falls and now serving St. Michael’s Parish in Wausau, will speak to the question, “Everything Happen for a Reason – Or does it? The Surprising Freshness of the Book of Job.” Father Pierce’s presentation will suggest that perhaps it comes from watching too much Disney, but we assume that happy endings are the normal, even inevitable conclusion to all of life’s painful surprises and tragedies. Even those who are disciples of the God-Man, who suffered for the sins of others, are often shocked by life’s seeming unfairness. This is not a new problem, of course, as seen in the very contemporary wisdom from a very old source — the Old Testament book of Job.
The Reverend Greg Kaufmann, assistant to the Bishop of the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will ask, “Is Twenty-Seven an Inspired Number?” Today the church is so familiar with a Bible that has an Old and New Testament that rarely if ever does the question arise whether this was always the case. It wasn’t. Jesus never heard of a New Testament with 27 individual books, and neither did St. Paul. So when and how did the New Testament come together as we know it today? Kaufmann’s presentation will open the historical window to the fascinating, complex and faithful process of the New Testament’s formation.
The seminar is open to everyone, beginning with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and ending at 4 p.m. The registration fee is $10, which includes lunch. Most of the cost of the seminar comes from the funds remaining from the 500th Anniversary Common Prayer Service of Oct. 29, 2017, whose planners have also organized this seminar: the Rev. Lori Ruge-Jones, Linda Corey, Bob Lesniewski, Amy Erickson, Steve Bohrer and co-chairs Fr. John Schultz and Pastor Curt Rohland.
Register online at: www.universitylutheran.org. (Click on “Register online,” “Lutheran/Catholic,” “Continue.” Ignore the date and login.) Or send a check made out to Seminar-University Lutheran Church, and mail to 110 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.