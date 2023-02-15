After the shocking death by suicide of Sheriff Ron Cramer, many in our community had our eyes opened to the fact that mental illness, including suicidal ideation, can afflict anyone, even those whom we least expect.

We cannot appreciate the amount or type of stress and trauma that can lead one to despair. Due to the lack of mental health professionals, and the lack of easy availability to the few that exist in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley, our members in the JONAH Mental Health Task Force have been learning about and connecting with programs that offer something more immediate that has proven to be effective: peer support counseling by certified peer support specialists.