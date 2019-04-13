PRAYER GATHERING: The next Baha’i prayer gathering will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Center, 3701 E. Clairemont Ave.
Prayers and friends of all faiths are welcome, and refreshments will be served.
• • •
HOLY WEEK SCHEDULE: Here is the Holy Week schedule at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave.:
• 6:15 p.m. Thursday: Maundy Thursday (or “Commandment” Thursday) focuses on Jesus’ “great commandment” to “Love one another as I have loved you.” This love is expressed through service to those in need.
• 12:10 p.m. Friday: The commemoration of Jesus’ death by crucifixion will be celebrated ecumenically at First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway Ave.
• 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21: Easter Breakfast begins. The celebration of Jesus’ victory over sin and death begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• • •
EASTER EGG HUNT: Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls, is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
The event also will include crafts, the Easter Bunny, a photobooth and other activities.
All are invited to attend. For more information, call 715-861-3523.
• • •
SURVIVING TRAUMA EVENTS: Dr. Joan Filla will present an evening program and a daylong retreat on the topic of surviving trauma later this month at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse.
“Claiming Your Power: Releasing the Grip of Trauma and Fear” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Filla will share her story of recovery from childhood sexual abuse in the hope of encouraging others to find their power and move beyond the shackles and obstacles that may hold them. The cost is $10.
Additionally, Filla will offer “Clearing the Trauma Fog: Finding Yourself” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
“Recovering from trauma has much to do with finding one’s power, sometimes when we are feeling most powerless,” Filla said. “How do we look at our lives and our choices? What falsehoods do we believe about ourselves? Can we look at things and realize where we have power? Sometimes, the choices that seem the most insignificant are where we cultivate our greatest power.”
This retreat day will include opportunities for meditation, group discussion and self-reflection. The cost is $60, which includes lunch.
Men and women are welcome to attend either program, and attendance is not required at both.
To register, call 608-791-5295 or visit FSCenter.org.
