CORPUS CHRISTI PROCESSION: The public is invited to join the Eau Claire Deanery’s eighth annual Corpus Christi procession on Sunday, June 23.
Mass that day will be at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey St. It will be followed by the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.
The procession will begin at noon at the church, and readings, prayers and the benediction will be at each altar.
• First altar: Sacred Heart Church.
• Second altar: Along the river path between Barstow and North Farwell streets (before the tunnel).
• Third altar: Along the path at the corner of First Avenue and Fulton Street at the end of the footbridge.
• Fourth altar: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 322 Fulton St.
If people don’t want to walk the entire distance, they may meet the procession at any of the altars. A shuttle will be available en route and to return people to their vehicles following the procession.
Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided at Sacred Heart of Jesus-St. Patrick’s Parish Center following the final benediction.
For more information, contact Michelle Bowe at michelle@shspec.org or 715-835-2693.
