ECKANKAR SOUND OF SOUL: The Sound of Soul event will be held Monday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the Chippewa Room of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., Eau Claire.
Join us and experience the Sound of Soul. Discover your inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sacred sound of HU.
Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
HU, a sacred name for God, can uplift people of any religion, culture, or walk of life. You’re invited to chant HU, contemplate for a few minutes, and then enjoy spiritual conversation with others of like heart.
For more information, visit www.TheSoundofSoul.org.