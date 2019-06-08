BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: The Blessing of the Animals will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16, on the church lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road. If it rains, all animals will be welcomed into the Fellowship Hall.
An overall blessing, as well as individual blessings, will be offered, and Dean Langby will provide special music.
Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and make sure their animals are properly contained. For safety reasons, pet owners are asked not to use retractable leashes.
Treats and water will be available for dogs, cats and larger animals.
For more information, call 715-832-1011.
• • •
INCLUSIVE MINISTRY: IM Church is at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.
IM Church is an ecumenical, inclusive ministry created by a coalition of several faiths working together to provide a monthly message of God’s love and a meal for people with cognitive and other disabilities.
Unlike a traditional church service, IM Church is broken up into three components: a short interactive learning session that previews the sermon message; a short worship service with music; and a simple meal and fellowship afterward.
IM Church meets at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Services for the coming months will be on Sundays, July 21 and Aug. 18.
From staff reports