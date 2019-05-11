‘NU-TU-U’ SALE: Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St., is hosting a “nu-tu-u” sale from 8 to 10 a.m. today.
The sale will feature household items, indoor and outdoor plants, sporting goods, books, clothes and more.
For more information, call Shirley, 715-924-2273.
• • •
CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD: The Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild invites writers, family and friends to its fifth annual Writers Showcase and Recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave. Members will once again be the entertainment at this event with their prose, poetry and proverbs.
Family and friends are welcome for an evening of creative readings and yummy refreshments. Come, meet an author and browse through the books and articles. Share your experiences and be inspired with this time of encouragement and networking that will close out the year and challenge writers to break out the pens in the warm breezes of summertime.
The WWCWG meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month from September to May. The group offers Christian fellowship, practical advice, networking and training opportunities to writers and other artists.
For more information about membership and fees, go to wwcwg.com, contact Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207 or send an email to wwcwg.info@gmail.com
• • •
GUEST SPEAKER: On Sunday, May 19, Joshua Incaio will be the guest speaker at the 10 a.m. service at Unity Christ Center, 1808 Folsom St.
Incaio is a gifted channel, sound healer and intuitive. He blends over 20 years of experience with sound, music and vibration with his devotion to spirit and humanity. His talk title is “Children of God.”
At 12:30 p.m. that day, he will present a group sound meditation; the cost is a $25 donation.
Incaio has trained closely with gifted teachers to expand his abilities and humility as a servant of God. His public speaking events blend humor while communicating concisely the language of the heart. In his powerful group sound and meditation sessions, he is able to bring all of the energies in the room together to create a cohesive, beautiful harmony. In his group channeling sessions everyone has a direct experience with spirit, knowing to their core that the Divine has touched them.
• • •
NEIGHBORHOOD CARNIVAL: The fifth annual Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
Randall Park — at the intersection of Third Avenue and Broadway Street in the heart of Eau Claire — will be transformed into a carnival atmosphere with inflatables, cotton candy, raffle baskets, carnival booths with games and prizes, cake walks, concessions and balloon creations. Concessions will include hot dogs, veggie dogs, brats, pulled pork sandwiches, ice cream and beverages.
First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway St., organizes the public event to connect youth with the neighborhood while raising money for youth service trips.
Admission is free. Fifty-cent tickets will be sold for carnival games and food. Carnival games range from one to three tickets, food and beverages two to 11 tickets.
The rain site will be inside the church.
For more information call the church at 715-834-2668, email shannonj@firstucceauclaire.org, or visit the church Facebook page.
• • •
RENEWABLE ENERGY & FAITH: Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2010 Moholt Drive, is hosting "Sustainable Community: Renewable Energy and Faith" from 12:15 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
The schedule for the event will be:
• 12:15 to 1 pm., lunch.
• 1 to 2 p.m., welcome and spiritual grounding.
• 1:15 p.m., local efforts, including the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board.
• 1:45 p.m., ways to act — Solar for Good, Interfaith Power and Light, Citizen's Climate Lobby.
• 2:15 p.m., small group discussions — What is your community doing? What would you like to see done? What are your values?
• 2:45 to 3 p.m., closing remarks and spiritual re-grounding.
• • •
INCLUSIVE MINISTRY: IM Church is at 3 p.m. Sunday, May, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.
IM Church is an ecumenical, inclusive ministry created by a coalition of several faiths working together to provide a monthly message of God’s love and a meal for people with cognitive and other disabilities.
Unlike a traditional church service, IM Church is broken up into three components: a short interactive learning session that previews the sermon message; a short worship service with music, where people can participate as they choose; and a simple meal and fellowship afterward.
IM Church meets at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Services for the coming months will be on Sundays, June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18.
• • •
SOUND OF SOUL: Eckankar invites the public to experience Sound of Soul from 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A spiritual discussion and light refreshments will follow.
Organizers invite the public to chant HU, contemplate for a few minutes and then enjoy a spiritual conversation.
