STEPHEN MINISTRY: Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore, Eau Claire, will host a half-day introductory workshop Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. regarding a lay ministry known as Stephen Ministry.
Stephen Ministries is an organization based in St. Louis that has provided resources and training for Christian caregiving since 1975. Peace has trained 45 ministers over the past four years.
Stephen Ministers provide one-to-one Christian care to hurting people, who may be experiencing a life crisis or challenge such as divorce, illness, grief, loneliness or family issues.
Check-in and refreshments begin at 8 a.m. For questions and registration, call Stephen Ministries at (314) 428-2600 or visit stephenministry.org/workshop.