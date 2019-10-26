Eckankar Sound of Soul
Experience the Sound of Soul in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Monday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
Trialogue
The next meeting of the Chippewa Valley Trialogue — a conversation between the three faith groups of Christianity, Islam and Judaism — and sometimes others — is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
The topic will be the Baha’i faith.
The Trialogue meets four times a year at different locations. Meetings begin with a reading of the “Prayer for Peace” followed by an open discussion of the book participants are reading.
All are welcome to attend.