NEW PASTOR: Michael D. Hollmann has been ordained and installed as a new pastor at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State St., Eau Claire.
Hollmann, 29, hails from Menomonee Falls, Wis., served in the National Civilian Community Corps as a FEMA associate from Aug. 2012 to June 2013, and served as a community relations specialist in southern Mississippi after Hurricane Isaac, the New York area after Hurricane Sandy and in New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina.
Hollmann studied at Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minn. and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wis. Hollmann and his wife Erin Hollmann have a daughter, Madeleine.
• • •
VETERAN PASTOR RETIRING: Retiring from St. Mark is Pastor Herb Prahl, who had been with the church since 1973.
Prahl served as principal of the Lutheran Elementary School until 1978. During his first 14 years at St. Mark, Prahl also ministered to the rural congregation of St. John in Hay Creek for a Sunday afternoon worship service until the congregation closed in 1987.
Prahl married his wife, Char Fitschen, who was a teacher of first through fifth grade at the school, in 1974.
Prahl also served as circuit pastor, vice president and district president in the Chippewa Valley Conference of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS), and was selected as one of three Conference of Presidents representatives to the Synodical Council from 2002 to 2007.
Prahl stepped down to serve halftime in 2018, which he continued until his retirement.
Prahl played for years on the St. Mark softball team; Char Prahl has been active in women’s group, has worked with many college students and coordinated music for Sunday school for many years.
During his 46 years at St. Mark, Prahl baptized 344, presided at 116 weddings and performed 71 funerals.
• • •
CHURCH SHINDIG: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls, is hosting its annual shindig from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Mass will be at 10 a.m.; a charcoal chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and bingo will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The event will include adult and children’s raffles, cake walk, country store, games, prizes and a silent auction.
The church is handicapped accessible.
• • •
INCLUSIVE MINISTRY: IM Church is at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.
IM Church is an ecumenical, inclusive ministry created by a coalition of several faiths working together to provide a monthly message of God’s love and a meal for people with cognitive and other disabilities.
Unlike a traditional church service, IM Church is broken up into three components: a short interactive learning session that previews the sermon message; a short worship service with music; and a simple meal and fellowship afterward.
IM Church meets at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Services for the coming months will be on Sundays, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.
The first year anniversary service of the IM Church will be held July 21 at 3 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church.
From staff reports