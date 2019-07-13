CHURCH SHINDIG: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls, is hosting its annual shindig from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Mass will be at 10 a.m.; a charcoal chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and bingo will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The event will include adult and children’s raffles, cake walk, country store, games, prizes and a silent auction.
The church is handicapped accessible.
• • •
INCLUSIVE MINISTRY: IM Church is at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.
IM Church is an ecumenical, inclusive ministry created by a coalition of several faiths working together to provide a monthly message of God’s love and a meal for people with cognitive and other disabilities.
Unlike a traditional church service, IM Church is broken up into three components: a short interactive learning session that previews the sermon message; a short worship service with music; and a simple meal and fellowship afterward.
IM Church meets at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Services for the coming months will be on Sundays, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.
From staff reports