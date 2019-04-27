SOUND OF SOUL: Eckankar invites the public to experience Sound of Soul from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday in the Chippewa Room at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A spiritual discussion and light refreshments will follow.
Organizers invite the public to discover their inner guidance, healing for the body, mind and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sacred sound of HU.
• • •
THRIFT, QUILT & BAKE SALE: A thrift, quilt and bake sale will be at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie, from:
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4.
• • •
WALK FOR HUNGER NYRE YOU: The seventh annual Walk for Hunger Nyre You is being held on Saturday, May 4, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave., Altoona.
The half- or 2-mile walk raises funds for the Feed a Child Nyre You program that addresses hunger through weekend food bags for students in the Altoona school district, along with the high school food pantry.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walks beginning at 10 a.m.
The cost is a freewill offering.
Not a walker? Organizers invited you to join them for a freewill lunch and other activities, including vendor booths, a silent auction and bake sale, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, check out the Feed a Child Nyre You Facebook page or call Jennie Childs at 715-829-7024.
• • •
QUILT SHOW & SALAD LUNCHEON: The Holcombe United Methodist Women are hosting the 23rd annual quilt show and salad luncheon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the church, 27841 Highway M.
Not only will people share their quilts for viewing, but demonstrators also will show their expertise.
If you wish to enter your quilt or quilts, bring them to the church between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday.
The following will be present at the show:
• Vendors: Bolts of Fun and The Woolen Shop.
• Demonstrators: Flambeau Area Fiber Artisans, Jill Johnson-River Winds Farm and Fiber, Joni Weinert-Barn Quilts and the Anson UMC Cut Glass Girls.
In addition to the salad luncheon, there will be a bake sale.
For more information or quilt pick-up, call 715-595-4617 or 715-595-6464.
• • •
PLANT & BULB AUCTION: The annual plant and bulb auction will be Monday, May 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rock Falls, located on Highway 85 between Eau Claire and Durand.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with a light supper, and the auction will begin immediately after the meal.
If you would like to donate items for the auction, drop them off at the church basement back entry on Sunday, May 5, or Monday, May 6.
For more information, call Bonnie at 715-832-5830 or Jenny at 715-875-4656.
The event is sponsored by the PCCW of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
• • •
JAIL & PRISON MINISTRY BANQUETS: The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is hosting its annual spring banquets on Monday, May 6, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., and Tuesday, May 7, at the Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Both begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a meal, testimonies from former inmates and an opportunity to be informed and give in support of this local ministry.
The fundraising goal from these events is $40,000.
Reservations should be made by today. To RSVP for the Eau Claire banquet, call 715-839-6296 or email brian.jahn@goodnewsjail.org. To RSVP for the Chippewa Falls banquet, call 715-726-4566 or email Stephen.norlander@goodnewsjail.org.
