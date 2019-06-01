CLIMATE CHANGE SERIES: The JONAH series on climate change continues with the following presentations:
• 6:30 p.m. Monday, Unity Christ Center, 1808 Folsom St.: “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution.”
The evening will begin with prayers and song in the Peace Garden. Then there will be viewing of “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution,” and a discussion will follow.
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road: “Eco Justice: Acting Faithfully for Our Children.”
This evening will focus on how children and youth are affected by and are responding to climate change. The event will include video clips, speakers, and discussion.
The presentations are free.
• • •
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, is sponsoring vacation Bible school for children ages 3 through grade 8 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 to 14.
The theme will be “I believe Jesus Christ is My Lord.”
The week-long activities will include Bible lessons, songs, crafts and games.
Transportation will be provided if requested.
Call 715-829-2000 for more information or to register your child. Registrations also can be made online at eauclairemessiah.com; click on the VBS button to go to the registration page.
• • •
UPCOMING CONCERT: GOOD NEWS, the student choir from Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, Ill., will be in concert at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Cornerstone Christian Church, 310 W. Polk Ave.
The choir’s message — “Pursuit” — is based on how God pursues each of us with his love.
Through a collection of worship songs, brief drama sketches and scripture, “Pursuit” is a relevant message for all ages.
From staff reports