THRIFT SALE: Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th St., Colfax, is holding a thrift and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
The thrift sale will feature books, clothing, glassware, home decor, household items and much more.
Lunch will be available both days.
To reach the church, take exit 45 off Interstate 94, head north on Highway B to 730th Avenue, go east on 730th to 690th Street and then north on 690th.
• • •
MISSION POSSIBLE WEEKEND: Cedarbrook Church is hosting its second annual Mission Possible Weekend Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28. The following are planned:
• Family Fun Night: Friday, Viking Bowl & Lounge, N8590 Highway 40, Colfax. Bowling starts at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person or $100 for a team of six. In addition, there will be children and family games, bingo, a silent auction and other raffles.
• Run for Water: Saturday, April 27, Red Cedar Trail, Menomonie. The 5K run/walk — $20 per person — starts at 10 a.m.; Donut Dash —free, 10:30 a.m.; 1-mile fun run — $15 per person, 11 a.m. The cost for a family of four or more is $50.
• Comedy Night: Saturday, April 27, church auditorium, N6714 470th St., Menomonie. Fish Sticks Comedy will present two shows — the family friendly show at 4:30 p.m. and the date night show at 6:30 p.m. Cost: Family friendly show — $15 per person, including candy, popcorn and a beverage. Date night show — $20 per person including hors d’oeuvres.
• Family picnic: aa a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, church parking lot and picnic area. Brat and hot dog plates will be served for a freewill donation. The event also will include bounce houses, games, helicopter rides and the second annual Water Walk.
No registration is required for the picnic. To register for other events or purchase tickets, go to tinyurl.com/y2vpw4ro.
• • •
HASKELL SMALL PERFORMANCES: Concert pianist Haskell Small will perform at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, on Sunday, April 28. He were offer a special performance during the 10:30 a.m. worship service, and at 4 p.m., he will perform a concert of his original music and works of others who share his aesthetic of contemplation and spiritual quietude.
The one-hour concert in the afternoon will be followed by a reception, where those attending will have an opportunity to meet Small, talk with him and purchase his CDs.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. The suggested donations are $10 for adults; and $5, students.
• • •
TRIALOGUE: The next meeting of the Trialogue — a conversation between the three faith groups of Christianity, Islam and Judaism — and sometimes others — is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Temple Sholom, 1223 Emery St.
The topic will be the Baha’i faith.
The Trialogue meets four times a year at different locations. Meetings begin with a reading of the “Prayer for Peace” followed by an open discussion of the book participants are reading.
All are welcome to attend.
• • •
EDUCATIONAL EVENT: Jennie Childs of Thrivent is hosting an educational event on Tuesday, April 30, at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Clubview Lane, Altoona.
Chris Andersen, InFaith Community Foundation president and executive director, will share how InFaith can support your church or organization through an endowment fund, planned giving tools and strategies for individual supporters and donor-advised funds.
Check-in will be at 11:45 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending must RSVP by Monday with the names of those attending (three guest limit) and food choice (roasted chicken breast, baked crumb cod or vegetarian pasta) by sending an email to vicki.tjelta@thrivent.com or calling Childs at 715-514-9237.
