Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, is sponsoring vacation Bible school free for all children, ages 3 through eighth grade 8, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 10 to 14.
The theme will be “I Believe Jesus Christ is My Lord,” and the week-long activities will include Bible lessons, songs, crafts and games.
Transportation will be provided if requested.
Call 715-829-2000 for more information or to register your child. Registrations also can be made online at eauclairemessiah.com; click on the VBS button to go to the registration page.
