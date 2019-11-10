CHRISTMAS CRAFT SALE: Zion United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls is having a Christmas craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include holiday decor and gifts, porch pots, a bake sale, lunch, thrift items and house plants. The church is located at 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls.
Eckankar Sound of Soul: Experience the Sound of Soul in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Monday, Nov. 25 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
SUBMISSIONS SEARCH: The Leader-Telegram is seeking submissions for Faith Walk, a special section of stories, songs and poems about faith.
Submissions should total 510 words or less, including biographical information about the author. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 29.
Submissions can be sent via email to ryan.patterson@ecpc.com or mail to Leader-Telegram, Attn.: Ryan Patterson, 701 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
From staff reports