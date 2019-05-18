'SENIOR SCAMS': The public is invited to attend "Senior Scams" at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley Drive, Rice Lake.
Officer Derek Olson of the Rice Lake Police Department will go over the many scams targeting seniors today and help those attending understand what they should and should not do.
The program will be followed by lunch and a question-and-answer session with Olson.
To register, contact the church at 715-234-3919 or office@ricelakeumc.org by Monday.
ADVERSE CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES & RESILIENCY: Mental Health Matters is offering a free workshop about adverse childhood experiences and resiliency from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road.
The workshop is for those who work with youth in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. It is designed to reach professionals in many sectors, including education, government, health care, nonprofits and community- and faith-based organizations.
In the workshop, participants will learn about the impact of adverse childhood experiences on mental and physical health, strategies to build protective factors and resilience, and how to apply this knowledge to improve the well-being of young peoople.
For more information, contact Brenda Scheurer at 715-577-3460 or brenda.scheurer@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
EARTH CARE CONGREGATION: First Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church (USA)’s Presbyterian Hunger Program.
To become an Earth Care Congregation, the Eau Claire congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into all facets of its church life and completed projects and activities in the fields of worship, education, facilities, and outreach.
The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.
Started in 2010 by the PC (USA) Environmental Ministries, the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.
“It is exciting that First Presbyterian Church is one of the 230 churches that chose to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s earth this year," says Jessica Maudlin, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns for the Presbyterian Church (USA). "The congregations’ activities and commitment will inspire others to respond intentionally to God’s call to care for the earth.”
As part of their commitment, First Presbyterian Church is engaging in a number of projects and events. For example, the church started a garden last summer, which provides local food pantries with fresh produce.
For more information about the church's earth care programs, contact the Rev. Kathy Reid Walker at katwalker@firstpres-eauclaire.org or 715-832-1011.
From staff reports