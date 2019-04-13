I see wisdom.
I see colors of the world.
I see living lives morning and night.
I see beauty.
I see purpose in our lives.
I see a light that shines even in the darkest of nights.
Day after day you pour forth speech,
and night after night you speak to me.
(Repeat)
The Heavens declare the glory of God
while the skies proclaim the work of his hands.
(Repeat)
When we fall when we break, he will help us up.
When we fall, Jesus can relate.
He will help, he will love, he will not give up.
His love will never change.
Day after day you pour forth speech,
and night after night you speak to me.
(Repeat)
Night after night, you speak to me.
Faith Blaisdell, 11, lives with her family in northwest Wisconsin. She loves to learn and enjoys singing. Her piece was inspired by Psalm 19.