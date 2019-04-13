During Holy Week, we encounter the pain and suffering of Jesus on the cross. In our own life, we also encounter pain and suffering. As we celebrate Easter, we are able to look at these encounters in the light of Resurrection. Everyone has faced suffering. We suffer ourselves, know someone who is suffering, and witness suffering in the world.
Suffering is the result of many things — grief, illness, pain, hunger, homelessness, loneliness, addiction — to name a few. When we encounter suffering, especially profound suffering, we often ask the question “why?” “Why me? Why her? Why them? Why, God, is this happening?” When we see devastating natural disasters, shootings in schools, churches and mosques, senseless car accidents, cancers that destroy, we ask ourselves, “why?” We all want an answer that makes sense.
Suffering is a very personal journey. A journey for which we seek meaning or at least purpose. My journey began 23 years ago when my daughter was born with a syndrome that would bring suffering into her daily life. As I try to find meaning in her suffering, I often hear answers that do not align with my image of an all-loving God. Many suggests that it is simply God’s will. God wills only good; seizures and brain tumors are not good. They are not God’s will. Asking “why?” is exhausting, so instead of “why,” I have found it helpful to change focus and recognize faith and love in the midst of suffering. Is this not what Jesus did on the cross? Jesus understood in his humanity that we cannot walk around suffering; we have to walk through it. In Luke he directs, “Take up your cross daily and follow me”. (Luke 9:23)
God conquered death, pain and suffering by entering into it fully and responding with love. Christ’s death on the cross was an act of divine love, one he freely chose. While on the cross, Jesus forgave his persecutors, he assured the thief hanging next to him he would join him in heaven, and he imparted the care of his mother to the beloved disciple. With this divine love, God understands fully our suffering, our pain, our hurts, our losses, and God walks with us on our journey, leading us to the joy of new life. This is what we celebrate at Easter!
When Jesus appeared to Thomas, he showed Thomas his wounds. Jesus did not lose the marks of his crucifixion even after his Resurrection. This somehow blesses our wounds. It tells us that Jesus understands. Jesus, in his death and resurrection, shows us a way to transform pain and anguish into new life, the way of love.
Suffering is hard and not to be trivialized or sought. Sometimes it feels like too much. But, through suffering, we cannot only draw closer to God ourselves, we can bring others to God. We have all seen how someone who simply takes up her cross and the burden of her pain with grace and acceptance touches hearts. We have seen the needs of one bring many to prayer. We have seen suffering inspire generosity and goodness.
I have learned from my daughter and those who love her that loving others and letting others love us can help us make the journey. Love allows us to journey from what seems like death, to new life. God is love.
Pam Sirinek is director of family and adult faith formation at St. Joseph Parish, Menomonie.