Google adding virus-related details
Google announced plans to add new content to its travel search results.
Officials revealed Google would soon display the percentage of open hotels with availability, as well as the percentage of flights operating at the city or county level. The changes will include trendlines for both categories.
The data necessary to facilitate the chances will be supplied by Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week. Travelers will also be able to find advisories and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in an area through links on the website.
Google also announced it would soon offer travelers the ability to filter their hotel and vacation rental search results to only see properties that offer free cancellations, a significant concern during the ongoing viral pandemic.
Last month, the company revealed added features such as information about destination restrictions and advisories, airline change fee and cancellation policies and driving alerts that flag COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along a user’s route.
Disney World slashes park hours
ORLANDO — Walt Disney World will cut its theme-park operating hours this fall, with Epcot closing two hours earlier than normal despite hosting the Taste of Epcot Food & Wine Festival.
Disney announced the coronavirus shutdown had cost the company $2 billion.
The theme-park giant generally reduces its operating hours as tourism slows after the busier summer months, but this year has been far from the normal pattern. Since reopening in July after a monthslong shutdown because of the pandemic, the parks have been admitting only a small percentage of the usual number of visitors. Those guests are now required to make reservations in advance that indicate which of Disney’s four parks they plan to visit, and they may only visit one park on any given day.
Under the new fall hours, which begin Sept. 8 after the Labor Day holiday weekend, Epcot will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., reducing the chance for evening dining and drinking at its popular outdoor festival.
The Magic Kingdom, which had been closing at 7, will end its day an hour earlier, operating from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Despite being the most difficult park to obtain a reservation for, Disney’s Hollywood Studios also will close an hour earlier than before. Its new schedule will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Alcatraz Island reopens to public
Alcatraz Island reopened, ending about five months of pandemic-caused closure for one of the most popular National Park Service sites in California.
In a statement, an NPS spokesman said Alcatraz cruises — the main source of visitor access to the island — has resumed with reduced capacity to allow social distancing. The boats are operated by Alcatraz Cruises, which also sells tickets to the park: alcatrazcruises.com.
Interior portions of the old penitentiary complex will remain closed, and ranger talks and tours “will resume later,” a spokesman said, giving no date.
Alcatraz, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, measures about 22 acres. The island, once a Civil War-era fortress and military prison, held federal prisoners from 1934 to 1963. It opened to the public in 1973.
