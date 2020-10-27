Live entertainment back in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — It’s been a while since those Las Vegas hotel marquees trumpeted the appearances of live shows on the Strip. MGM Resorts is changing that.
Beginning next month, the hotel company announced it will start to bring back live entertainment to its properties, starting with famed magician David Copperfield.
“After eight months, it’s time to bring entertainment back to the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World,’” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ president of entertainment and sports. “While there is still a long road in our city’s recovery, the reintroduction of these shows is an important first step. Nov. 6 is going to feel very special as we welcome back team members and guests and bring the curtains up for that first time.”
There has been no live entertainment in Sin City since March. The shows returning on Nov. 6 include Copperfield, comedian Carrot Top, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club hosted by the former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star, Fantasy, Jabbawockeez, The Australian Bee Gees and Thunder from Down Under.
MGM Resorts says the shows will have limited capacity. In some cases, that’s requiring the performances to now be in larger theaters, in order to accommodate social distancing.
The state of Nevada mandates a maximum audience of 250 guests, and at least 25 feet between the stage and closest audience member.
How long will seats remain open?
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some airlines blocked selling middle seats to allow passengers to social distance while flying. Now, one of those airlines is rolling back the policy. Southwest Airlines will start filling planes Dec. 1, before the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.
In an explanatory eight-part Twitter thread, Southwest said the “decision was not made lightly” to unblock middle seats. The airline pointed to scientific sources in changing its policy. For example, it cited an International Air Transport Association report that said just 44 cases of COVID-19 transmission — out of almost 1.2 billion passengers who have traveled since the beginning of 2020 — were linked to flying.
Delta Air Lines, however, went the other way. “We’re extending one of our key health and safety protocols this winter holiday season by blocking the selection of middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through at least Jan. 6, 2021,” an airlines news release said.
Delta’s policy works like this: If you’re traveling solo or with one other person, the middle seat will remain unsold. If three or more people are traveling together, they’ll be able to book the middle seat.
Hawaiian Airlines, which announced recently it would resume nonstop daily flights from Long Beach, Calif., to Honolulu starting Dec. 16, will continue to block middle seats through Dec. 15. Alaska Airlines promised to block middle seats (except when large families need them) and limit the number of passengers onboard its planes through Jan. 6.
JetBlue said it would “sell less than 70% of seats” on any flight through the holiday season.
According to the “Risk of COVID-19 During Air Travel,” published Oct. 1 by the Journal of the American Medicine Association, the risk of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane is low. It gave high marks to on-board air quality (a mix of fresh air from outside and air recycled through HEPA filters) and noted that passengers have little face-to-face contact.
Belize updates visitor protocols
Travelers to Belize will no longer be required to complete an application to enter the country under updated protocols announced recently by government officials.
Belize visitors who arrive in the country with proof of a negative PCR test or who test negative at the airport no longer need to quarantine in the country for 10 days, officials said.
Visitors will still be required to download the Belize Health App and provide requested information within 72 hours of arrival in the country, said Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials in a statement.
Under the country’s entry process, arriving travelers will be screened and may be randomly selected for a secondary screening. Visitors will also be subject to a “double rapid test” if necessary, at the traveler’s expense.
Under the updated protocols, Belize’s “Safe Corridor” for tourists has been expanded from hotels and resorts listed on the Belize Health App to include “Gold Standard” entities including restaurants, tourism sites, gift shops and car rental and taxi operators.
From news services