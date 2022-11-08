DETROIT — The campgrounds at Isle Royale National Park can get so crowded campers have to share sites with strangers, trek further into the wilderness to pitch their tent or pile into designated "overflow" sites with other visitors to the prized island park in Lake Superior.

"We're still seeing some campgrounds that are overfull, and that's not something that people expect when they come to a wilderness to camp," said Liz Valencia, Isle Royale project manager for interpretation, education and cultural resources.