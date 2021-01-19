Embark on a journey of discovery and understanding when you and your family visit, in person or virtually, the destinations and landmarks that play a part in the American civil rights story.
Here are five to consider:
1. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C.
Families can seek ongoing inspiration from the words and work of clergyman and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a visit to this monument in Potomac Park. Sixteen quotes extracted from his eloquent messages of love and tolerance can be found along the granite wall facing the Tidal Basin. Site tours and Junior Ranger badge activities are available and can help extend the experience for children.
Contact: nps.gov/mlkm/learn/kidsyouth/.
2. Rosa Parks Museum, Montgomery, Ala.
"In 1955, when I was arrested ... I had no way of knowing what the future held,” observed the woman who would become known as the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement when this museum was named in her honor. Set in front of the bus stop where the historic moment took place, the Rosa Parks Museum features a video reenactment of her refusal to give up her seat to a white man and other interactive presentations. A children’s wing provides age-appropriate history lessons for youngsters.
Contact: VisitingMontgomery.com.
3. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
According to this groundbreaking institution, more than 27 million people are currently enslaved around the world, more than at any other time in human history. Opened in 2004 on the banks of the Ohio River, the Freedom Center shines a light on efforts to “abolish human enslavement and secure freedom for all people.” Through permanent, changing and online exhibits, the center provides a window on the horrors of slavery and honors those who have stood for justice from the days of the Underground Railroad to modern times. Modified hours and timed ticketing is currently in place.
Contact: freedomcenter.org
4. The National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, Tenn.
The museum complex includes the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated as well as the building where James Earl Ray fired the shot. The museum seeks to open a dialogue about a history that spans the dark era of slavery through the modern Civil Rights Movement. As part of its mission, the museum seeks to provoke thoughtful debate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change. A family guide is offered to assist adults in discussing the sensitive topics and events that are addressed within the museum. During the pandemic, the museum is offering virtual programming.
Contact: civilrightsmuseum.org.
5. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kansas City, Mo.
This important museum strives to share the story of an era when black players were restricted from competing on major league teams and how those barriers were eventually removed. For decades, black athletes played within their own league. Then, famously, Jackie Robinson was recruited from the Kansas City Monarchs to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the game was changed forever. His story, and that of many other players, executives and influential figures unfolds in the City of Fountains. You can also listen to “Storied”, a 22-episode series that illuminates baseball’s role in Black America’s journey toward equality.
Contact: VisitKC.com; NLBM.com.