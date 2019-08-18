Take time for a little or big getaway.
Here’s some quick ideas to get you started:
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, Lake Geneva, has introduced a Draft Day Package that is designed for fantasy football leagues.
In the package is use of a conference room with jumbo draft board for up to 12 fantasy football players and 20 rounds of draft choices. Add 26 pages of player labels and positions color-coded by team, a conference phone and high-definition television with PlayStation4 access, to view a complimentary copy of Madden ’20.
Overnights start at $109 with this package, plus a discounted golf rate of $59 at The Brute or The Highlands.
Valid through Sept. 4. Some restrictions apply. Book by contacting the resort’s sales team at 262-248-8811.
For more information, visit grandgeneva.com.
• • •
Milwaukee Film is showing a locally made flick that gained praise during the Sundance and Cannes film festivals. The screening of “Give Me Liberty” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave. Tickets are $11.
The fictional film, a comedy, follows a medical transport driver after a riot breaks out in Milwaukee. “In the midst of events that are driving people apart, ultimately the story is about people coming together around their desire for dignity,” a press release explains.
Writer/director Kirill Mikhanovsky and writer/producer Alice Austen will answer questions afterward. “Give Me Liberty” earned a 10-minute standing ovation in Cannes.
For more information, visit mkefilm.org/liberty.
Also on the Milwaukee Film docket: a tribute to Mary Nohl’s artist-built environment on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Fox Point.
An Oriental Theatre event at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 pairs “Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl,” film footage of the artist’s work, with live music by Marielle Allschwang and the Visitations. The band will simultaneously mark the release of a “Precession” album and book. Tickets are $25.
Allschwang is education manager for Milwaukee Film and says “Precession” is the culmination of a four-year project.
For more information, visit mkefilm.org/nohl.
The nonprofit Milwaukee Film operates the Oriental Theatre all year and presents an annual film festival, which is Oct. 17-31.
• • •
Newly open is a Potawatomi Hotel expansion that turns the property into the second-largest hotel in Milwaukee.
The hotel-casino complex now has 500 overnight accommodations; Hilton Milwaukee City Center has 729.
In the new Potawatomi tower are 119 rooms and suites, Ember Salon and Spa, a top-floor Chairman’s Suite, ballroom and other meeting space.
For more information, visit paysbig.com.
• • •
Roughly 642,000 people attended the recent Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture fly-in in Oshkosh. That’s 6.8 percent more than the previous record, set in 2018.
A record 2,772 visitors registered from 93 nations in the EAA’s tent for international visitors. Canada, Australia and South Africa were the top countries represented.
The fly-in was the 50th in Oshkosh and temporarily turned Wittman Regional Airport into one of the world’s busiest airports. Wittman averaged 127 takeoffs or landings per hour during 11 days in July.
For more information, visit eaa.org/airventure.
Open all year is the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Rd., Oshkosh.
For more information, visit eaa.org/eaa-museum.
• • •
Dorf Haus, a 60-year-old supper club in little Roxbury and near Sauk City, presents an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of Bavarian foods from 5-9 Monday. That means pork hocks, knackwurst, sauerbraten, schnitzels, kraut and lots more. Add a polka band too.
The restaurant in September resumes a monthly schedule for the smorgasbord, serving it on the first Monday of the month, through May.
For more information, visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.
• • •
Cruise the countryside during the third annual Hill and Valley Exploration Tour, Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13 in Sauk and Richland counties. Thirteen rural businesses and art studios will welcome visitors.
“You can talk to folks about winemaking, acacia berries, raising beef and cow-calf beef operations,” says spokeswoman Lisa Buttonow, who owns Branding Iron Roadhouse in Lime Ridge. It’s all about hay rides on a dairy farm to artist painting demos.
Check tour times for Ernest Hupeden’s Painted Forest, a Valton meeting hall filled with the 1899 to 1902 wall and ceiling work of an obsessive German folk painter.
Look for metal frames while driving one hilly road to another. Each frame is positioned to highlight a piece of exceptional rural landscape.
For more information, visit explorehillandvalley.com.
• • •
Baraboo’s Circus World Museum Foundation is arranging a 2020 circus-themed trip to Europe. Dates are Jan. 10-18.
The group will visit Paris for the winter circus season and the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo. The latter event is described as the world’s biggest and most prestigious circus event. Prices, which include airfare, start at $4,110 with double-occupancy lodging.
Optional add-on: a visit to Budapest to attend the Budapest Circus Festival.
For more information, visit landing.keytours.com/buda-paris-mc.
• • •
Trek Travel, a cycling vacation company based in Madison, is partnering with Yogascapes to present wellness vacations in Palm Springs and Portugal. Itineraries emphasize a mind, body and soul approach that mixes vigorous exercise and guided relaxation.
The Palm Springs trip, Sept. 15-19 and Sept. 22-26, starts at $3,399 per person. The Portugal trip, Nov. 3-8, Nov. 10-15 and Nov. 17-22, starts at $3,999. Transportation to the vacation destination is not included, but participants get to use Trek bicycles, which are made in Wisconsin.
Bicycling trips to other destinations around the world are arranged too.
For more information, visit trektravel.com.
• • •
Vacation with an Artist provides short apprenticeships by matching artists with apprentice travelers. That could mean working three or more days with a street artist in Argentina, a ceramicist in India, a chef in Spain, a calligrapher in Japan or perfume maker in the U.S.
About 70 artists in 27 countries are in the network so far. Cost depends on the trip length and location.
For more information, visit vawaa.com.
• • •
Ernest Hemingway fans, Michigan is the place to head in autumn. The Michigan Hemingway Society’s annual literary and history conference is Oct. 18-20 at The Terrace Inn in Bay View, a Chautauqua community.
Why there? The Nobel and Pulitzer prize winner retreated to this part of Northern Michigan and honed an appreciation for nature here.
Keynote speaker for the conference is scholar H.R. Stoneback of State University of New York, president of The Hemingway Society. Event registration is $220.
For more information, visit michiganhemingwaysociety.org.
• • •
Coming soon near Spring Grove, Ill., and the state border with Wisconsin is a 28-acre maze of corn that will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The maze at Richardson Adventure Farm in McHenry County will contain 11 miles of paths. The farm opens to visitors on Sept. 7. Check online for hours.
Other reasons to visit: wagon rides, pig races, a vintage carousel, zip line and more. September admission is $17 for ages 13 and older, $14 for ages 4-12. Prices go up $2 in October and November.
For more information, visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.
Your column feedback and ideas are welcome. Write to Midwest Features, Box 259623, Madison, WI 53725 or mary@roadstraveled.com.