BARTLETT, N.H. — All my life I’ve heard about the famous fall colors in New Hampshire and Vermont.
While I certainly relish any chance to witness nature’s splendor and always thought it might be fun to see what all the fuss was about regarding autumn in New England, it was never a high priority.
After all, I live in Wisconsin, home of some of the finest fall colors around. (Years of devoted testing had proven to me, for instance, that Wisconsin maple syrup is superior to the more well-known Vermont variety.)
But with my son attending law school in New Hampshire, it seemed like the perfect time for a fall visit from mom, dad and big sister.
We started by doing our due diligence and researching the best times for peak color. Then we booked a condo in the middle of the historically peak week on a ski hill right in the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest.
Still, I was skeptical that our timing would be right, that the weather would cooperate and that the leaf peeping would really be all that different from what I could find right here in the Badger State.
My skepticism mounted the night before our drive to the White Mountains when we stayed in Concord, New Hampshire’s capital, and saw mostly green on the narrow, tree-lined streets. The local news added to my fear of impending disappointment when a reporter talked at length about how climate change and recent weather patterns were leading to muted colors and a later peak in 2021.
Green mountains are pretty too, I reminded myself.
It was a Thursday morning when we headed north on Interstate 93 toward the White Mountains. When we came over a rise near the southern edge of the range, it immediately became clear why the region’s fall colors attract visitors from around the world.
The sun-drenched hillsides were covered in yellow, orange and red hues from the bottom of the valley to the top of the nearby peaks — as far as the eye could see.
It was nothing short of stunning as we drove to Franconia Notch State Park, where we hiked the renowned Flume Gorge, a narrow, 800-foot chasm filled with waterfalls between granite walls that rise up to 90 feet on each side. Overlooks offering glimpses of colorful fall foliage covering the surrounding mountains added a seasonal bonus to the popular attraction.
After a break for lunch and a short drive, we completed a short, steep hike through the woods up to Artists Bluff — a granite ledge sticking out from the side of Bald Mountain. Once our crew emerged from the forest, we were awed by the panorama of brightly colored slopes surrounding nearby Echo Lake.
Later that same day, we rode the aerial tramway to the top of Cannon Mountain on the other side of the valley to soak up even more stunning vistas.
Over the next two days it became a running joke within our group, which included a pair of dear friends from Kewaunee in addition to my family members, how often someone in the car — OK, mostly me — would gasp or exclaim upon rounding a corner and seeing a new mountainside seemingly more colorful than the last.
Indeed, it required extraordinary discipline from the driver to keep his or her eyes focused mostly on the road instead of the breathtaking views in every direction. That led to frequent stops to stroll along rivers framed by colorful maples, birches and aspens, to attempt to capture the beauty in photos or just to soak it all in.
More adventurous visitors tried their hands — and feet — at climbing Cathedral Ledge, a sheer cliff near the town of Bartlett towering more than 1,000 feet above the valley below. We elected to drive to the top and were rewarded with another magnificent view, exercising care not to get too close to the edge.
In addition to scenic drives along the famed Kancamagus Highway and the road to the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s tallest peak, the White Mountains also offer several photogenic covered bridges and quaint villages such as Jackson, which was filled with pumpkin-headed characters that stood ready to pose for selfies with the hordes of visiting leaf peepers.
Despite the crowds in some of the most popular spots, we didn’t get too impatient. After all, who would want to race past all of that natural beauty anyway? We also found it was fairly easy to get back to nature once we got off the major highways and tested our stamina on the region’s plentiful hiking trails.
While I recognize we got lucky by hitting the fall color peak just right and enjoying mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures, I’d highly recommend this October getaway for others who are curious as to why the Northeast gained such a big reputation for its fall foliage.
In the end, despite my initial skepticism, I had to admit the fall colors of New England absolutely lived up to the hype.
