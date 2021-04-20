Families are ready to unleash a pent-up demand for travel, When you’re ready to go, here are five ideas to consider:
Key Largo, Florida
Retreat to the sun-drenched oasis of Florida’s Key Largo for a vacation that offers total relaxation or a full schedule of activity.
Stay in luxe hotel rooms, suites or bungalows within a 14-acre beach front resort, where guests will savor the ceviche bar, the onsite diner and sand bar as well as a full menu of water sports.
Should you choose to spread out with your extended crew, consider the Ocean Residences, an adjacent enclave of private, multi-bedroom homes with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The three-storied residences, ranging from 3,600 to 3,800 square feet, are detailed with high touch amenities, well-suited for family reunions or multigenerational gatherings. Each morning, expect a picnic basket chock full of breakfast goodies to complement your prestocked fridge.
If you’d rather relax and enjoy time with the family, a private chef is available to prepare dinners. Guests staying in the Ocean Residences also have access to the pools, amenities, spa and the marina at the resort.
Island time in the Caribbean
For a double dose of long-awaited fun, take advantage of Belmond’s two-island treat. A unique package makes is possible to experience the dazzling beachside luxury at Belmond La Samanna on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, paired with the pristine paradise you’ll discover at Belmond Cap Juluca on neighboring Anguilla.
At La Samanna, you’ll enjoy hiking adventures, island discovery tours, snorkeling, art programs and guest lecturers as well as al fresco massages, evening cruises and plenty of beach time. Don your sun hat for the semi-private boat transfer to Antigua and prepare to immerse yourselves in the dreamlike beauty of Cap Juluca where every room is a beachfront haven. Pristine white walls and Greco-Moorish columns frame a stunning turquoise sea that will surely tempt your loved ones in for kayaking, paddle boarding, wind surfing and splashing about. Then settle in, toes in the sand, for lunch at the Cap Shack, served from a seaside food truck. It’s barefoot luxury at its best. Pamper yourselves in the luxurious Arawak spa where ancient healing treatments and locally sourced ingredients will nourish your spirit.
Contact: Belmond.com.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Explore 45 miles of Acadia National Park via the rustic roads made possible by philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. The historic, 16-foot-wide pathways were designed to enable the Rockefeller family to navigate the area on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages. Thus, none of the roads are too curvy or steep, making them ideal for today's family cyclists.
History laden, stone-faced bridges cross streams, waterfalls and roads. Bike or walk them, or take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.
Contact: acadiabike.com or nps.gov/acad/index.htm.
Tybee Island, Georgia
Just five miles long, this charming island is big on scenic beauty and hidden gems with a small-town vibe. Located 20 minutes from downtown Savanna, Tybee Island will appeal to families who might enjoy kayaking, searching for fossils or learning about ecology on the beach.
Check out Georgia’s oldest and tallest lighthouse and enjoy bicycling around Tybee's historic Fort Screven District. Get up close and personal with bottlenose dolphins on an adventure tour. Don’t miss the new 5,000-square-foot Marine Science Center experience for touching tanks, turtle talks, floating classrooms, and hands-on activities. Stay in small inns or rental properties near the sea.
Contact: VisitTybee.com.
Beautiful Belize
Experience the calming effects of nature within this Central American gem where rainforests and expansive barrier reefs are a part of the 87 distinct types of ecosystems.
Snorkel and dive in coastal areas or go inland for dense greenery and the chance to see colorful native birds. Stay at the Lodge at Chaa Creek for early-morning bird-watching tours, to visit the Blue Morpho Butterfly Farm, learn organic gardening tips, and for medicine trail tours where you’ll learn about the native plants that provide globally significant remedies. Sleep in a cottage, a tree top villa, an eco-pod or with a view of the river.
Contact: ChaaCreek.com or TravelBelize.org.
O’Rourke Hayes (LOHayes.com) is an author, family travel expert and enthusiastic explorer.