DETROIT — As segments of society reopen and the world rushes to get vaccinated, more Americans may lose their fear of flying and once again crowd airports and airplanes.
But those still wary of catching COVID-19 may wonder: Is taking a train safer?
Amtrak doesn’t directly make that claim on its website. But the rail system’s officials have posted videos that agree with prominent experts on viral transmission: Amtrak trains are likely safer than planes for avoiding the deadly virus.
Amtrak rider Erin Silverman of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, got off the train on the night of Feb. 5 in Troy, after riding the rails all the way to and from Denver. Silverman is a travel agent, operating a Cruise Planners franchise from her home. She said she was impressed with Amtrak's COVID-19 precautions.
"They were very serious about having people wear masks. They announced several times, you must wear the mask over your nose and mouth or we can kick you off," she said.
Another safety factor? Airline seating is much more confined than the seating on Amtrak cars, Silverman said.
"Delta is the only airline that is still blocking the middle seat. All the others have people right next to you," she said. In contrast, Amtrak conductors "were very strict about keeping everyone socially distanced." Silverman called her trip "a relaxing way to travel."
In late January, airline executives and employees told reporters they welcomed a new executive order by President Joe Biden, who ordered mask-wearing on all airplane flights as well as on other public transit that crosses state lines. Biden’s order came after months of sporadic voluntary enforcement of mask-wearing by airlines and after a petition from Consumer Reports magazine, signed by more than 60,000 people, demanding a government rule for masking up during flight.
Yet, Amtrak mandated masks for all passengers and employees beginning last spring. At the same time, the rail service announced that it would begin strictly monitoring where passengers sit and how many board each car.
“In 2019, we were selling every seat — now we’re filling only half of each train’s capacity, and we’re strongly encouraging people to sit apart,” said Marc Magliari, spokesman for Amtrak.
Also, Magliari said: “We have significantly more spacing (than airlines and buses) between our seats. We have no middle seats, so each passenger either is seated beside a companion or you have an empty seat next to you.”
Trains also are safer than planes, in part, because many train stations have open-air platforms where travelers board, Dr. Aaron Rossi told USA Today in October. That's far less risky than the indoor settings of airport security lines and waiting areas where passengers gather and sit before boarding. Rossi is a medical doctor in Pekin, Illinois, and CEO of Reditus Laboratories, a company that conducts COVID-19 testing.
Amtrak’s ridership hit an all-time record nationwide in 2019, then skidded by about 90% in April when cases of COVID-19 began soaring. Since then, ridership crept partway back to its pre-pandemic level while Amtrak operated fewer trains and strictly enforced social distancing in coaches that could carry twice as many passengers.
Amtrak was created by Congress in 1971 when the nation’s existing railroads said they’d no longer carry passengers. For decades since, the system struggled to get funding and to upgrade service on key routes.
For decades, improvements crept at the pace of a freight train inching through a switchyard. About five years ago, with ridership rising after the Great Recession ended, Amtrak launched a long-awaited modernization effort. Finally, the signals of change are growing obvious. Despite the setback of the pandemic, riders can climb aboard not only what Amtrak touts as a safer mode of travel, but also one that’s improving.