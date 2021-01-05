LAX begins rapid virus testing
LOS ANGELES — Despite a stay-at-home order across much of California and a plea from health officials to refrain from traveling amid the worst surge of the coronavirus to date, many people are still flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport.
In an effort to make travel as safe as possible, LAX opened an onsite rapid COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.
Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said the airport supports the health advisories that are in place. “But we know that there are people who are traveling, and there are people who have essential travel,” he said. “We want to have this place to help those people who are traveling travel more healthy and safe.”
Flyrs who prebook an appointment at the recently built lab, located across from Terminal 6, will receive results in three to five hours. The lab, located in a shipping container, is currently processing about 250 to 300 rapid tests a day, with plans to ramp up to 1,000 tests daily.
Additional testing sites are at Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley International Terminal, which will provide results in 24 hours. The tests, known as PCR tests, are administered with a nasal swab.
Curacao lifts travel restrictions
Curacao has reopened the country’s borders to American travelers from every U.S. state and waived the previously required 14-day visitor quarantine, government officials said this week. Curacao had previously limited inbound travel to residents of the New York tri-state area and Florida upon the launch of its phased reopening in October.
The Curacao Tourist Board; the Ministry of Public Health, Environment and Nature, and the Ministry of Economic Development collectively classify residents from all U.S. states as “medium risk.”
“Curacao has taken a cautious reopening approach,” Paul Pennicook, the Curacao Tourist Board’s CEO, said Monday. “We feel confident in our ability to safely welcome back all American travelers and provide them with an exceptional experience in a responsible way that also considers the well-being of Curacao’s local community.”
American visitors are required to complete an online digital immigration card, fill out a passenger locator card within 48 hours of departure, upload proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of traveling and present a printed copy upon arrival.
— From news services