Tokyo sets pace in ranking
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Travel plans may be on hold, but Instagram offers boundless inspiration for the day we can finally jet off to distant destinations. So Big 7 Travel indulged in what has become an annual hashtag tally, analyzing which cities hold the most ‘gram appeal, surveying readers and debating which spots are the most, well, Instagrammable.
Tokyo tops the 2021 rankings with more than 53 million #tokyo hashtags and gorgeous images of the distinctive city. Among them, sacred Shinto shrines, the buzzy, neon-lit Harajuku district, and sleek skyscrapers that form the backdrop for serene Japanese gardens. Instagrammed Tokyo isn’t a substitute for the real thing, of course, but it offers plenty of vicarious delight.
The full list includes 50 destinations on nearly every continent — as you might expect, Antarctic hashtags are in short supply. San Francisco clocked in at No. 23, its Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, Chinatown and the sashaying curves of Lombard Street inspiring the photo-snapping crowd.
These are the top 12. You’ll find the full 50 at bigseventravel.com.
1. Tokyo; 2. The Philippines; 3. Paris; 4. New York City; 5. Istanbul; 6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 7. Havana; 8. Sydney; 9. London; 10. Chicago; 11. Singapore; 12. Madrid.
USTA advocates for tax credits
The U.S. Travel Association hopes to meet with the Biden administration soon to push the new president into authorizing tax credits to stimulate new travel, USTA president-CEO Roger Dow said during a virtual press conference.
“Things like tax credits for travel — personal and group — and stimulating travel,” Dow said, would be welcome to help stimulate the stagnant industry, which has suffered greatly in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dow, who has said several times that research shows that one of every 10 jobs in the U.S. is travel-related, noted that “one of the best ways and quickest ways to put people back to work and get America moving again will be through travel. So that's a big priority of our discussions with them.”
A travel tax credit allows people to deduct a certain percentage of their domestic travel costs from their federal income taxes.
Dow likened the travel industry to the automobile manufacturing industry.
"It used to be said, 'As goes General Motors so goes the U.S. economy,'” he said. "As we've seen in the last nine months, as goes travel goes the U.S. economy. When people are not moving, commerce is not moving."
Erin Francis-Cummings, CEO of Destination Analysts, was also on the conference call and said she believes leisure travel will be back this year.
“We see a spike in July," she said. "There's a ramp-up, but a real spike for July as the month where most Americans say they have plans to travel."
The vaccine helps, she said.
"It's probably the most critical factor in Americans feeling safe to travel," Francis-Cummings said.
— From news services