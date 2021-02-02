Florida fares well in rankings
MIAMI — A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and travelers are ready to travel. And a lot of them apparently are eager to travel to Key West.
Tripadvisor just released its 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations, and Key West is among the most popular destinations for travel in the United States, falling behind New York, Maui, Las Vegas and New Orleans.
Key West’s popularity makes sense. More than half of the respondents to a recent Tripadvisor survey reported they were likely to take an outdoor or nature-focused trip after the pandemic. Key West is the sort of lawless island where overserved tourists are charged with stealing floating tiki bars, but such outlaw behavior does not damage the island’s potent allure.
Miami Beach was no. 18 on the most popular list, touted as a spot where “visitors can swim, surf and jet ski in the warm and crystal-clear Atlantic waters.” Theme park capitol Orlando was no. 14, and still other Florida destinations showed up on other Tripadvisor lists. The list of Trending Destinations in the U.S. — places that are growing in popularity while not quite favorites yet — includes several Florida destinations: St. Augustine (no. 2); Fort Myers Beach (no. 3); Marco Island (no. 6) and Clearwater (no. 9). Emerging Destinations — “under-the-radar destinations” where visitors can “ditch the crowds, explore, and connect” — include Panama City Beach at No. 2.
The awards are based on Tripadvisor reviews and ratings for hotels and resorts, restaurants, and things to do in destinations across the world over a 12-month period. Visit tinyurl.com/1e4zedzq for the complete rankings.
Airport area first of its kind
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commercial air travel is taxing enough. For families with children, and adults, with special needs waiting at the airport terminal presents a multitude of challenges.
That is why the Kansas City Aviation Department has teamed up with Variety KC to build what they claim to be the first of its kind inclusive play area in an airport terminal. The play area will be part of the new terminal currently under construction at Kansas City International Airport.
City officials say the Variety KC Family Play Zone will have features that will allow children with special needs to play alongside other children. Many of the features will give access to play equipment to children with mobility challenges. Some of the other features will include devices to include children with communication challenges.
The new terminal is slated to open in March of 2023.
From news services