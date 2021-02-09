State official earns recognition
MADISON — Anne Sayers, acting secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, has been named one of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization. In recent years, Sayers’ efforts have resulted in record-breaking tourism numbers for the state followed by extensive advocacy for tourism recovery.
The HSMAI Top 25 recognizes tourism organizations for their accomplishments in the preceding 18 months. They are selected by a panel of senior industry executives.
Under Sayers, the agency had its best year on record in 2019 and managed $1.5 million in mandatory departmental budget lapses. In addition, Sayers successfully advocated for nearly $12 million in grant support for the tourism industry to help industry partners survive the pandemic.
Best new attractions named
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Olympic Games might have been postponed in 2020, but the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum still won the equivalent of a gold medal.
The venue, which opened last summer in downtown Colorado Springs, was named this month as the nation’s best new attraction for 2020 by national news outlet USA Today. The 60,000-square-foot museum honors the Olympic and Paralympic movements and their athletes through artifacts, displays and exhibits. Its cutting-edge technology such as mobile apps, video captions, audio description tracks and universal keypads guide visitors through the Olympic and Paralympic experience.
A USA Today panel of experts and an independent editors group selected the museum in early December as one of 20 nominees in the category of best new attraction — part of USA Today travel industry awards that included best hotels, restaurants and amusement parks.
The USA Today recognition “is a testament to the hard work done by so many to create this amazing, family-friendly destination,” said museum CEO Christopher Liedel.
The following are the USA Today top 10 winners for best new attraction:
1. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Colorado Springs.
2. St. Pete Pier, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3. The Forge: Lemont Quarries, Lemont, Ill.
4. Mississippi Aquarium, Gulfport, Miss.
5. MassArt Art Museum, Boston
6. Planet Word Museum, Washington, D.C.
7. Electric Playhouse, Albuquerque, N.M.
8. National Native American Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.
9. National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va.
10. National Museum of Military Vehicles, Dubois, Wyo.
Vending machines address virus
LOS ANGELES — Travelers passing through Oakland International Airport during the pandemic can now pick up a COVID-19 test like they would a bag of chips or a pair of headphones. For about $150, travelers can buy DIY saliva-sampling tests from vending machine kiosks in each terminal.
Oakland International is the first in the U.S. to sell COVID-19 tests in vending machines, airport officials said. The sampling kits, from Wellness 4 Humanity, are designed so users can collect saliva samples at home and then mail them for testing. Results come within 48 hours of the shipment being received and are sent to a person’s phone.
Visitation down at Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park became a popular pandemic vacation spot, but that doesn’t mean visitation was up.
More than 3.8 million people visited the park in 2020, the National Park Service said. In comparison, the park saw about 4 million tourists in 2019. Overall visitation was down about 5% during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decline is likely a result of the park’s monthslong closure. The park shut its gates to visitors in March with two entrances in Wyoming reopening on May 18 and three in Montana on June 1. Many states put stay-at-home orders in place and discouraged traveling.
From staff reports, news services