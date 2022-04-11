Grants to boost local events
MADISON — The state Department of Tourism announced $280,607 awarded in Joint Effort Marketing grants. JEM grants provide partnership funding to help nonprofit Wisconsin organizations promote tourism.
“Wisconsin’s tourism industry continues to make strides toward recovery while contributing to the long-term economic success of our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a news release.
JEM grant recipients included the Chippewa Fall Area Chamber of Commerce, $30,000 for Country Fest 2022 and $30,000 for Rock Fest 2022; and Visit Eau Claire, $30,000 for the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship.
The next round of applications for JEM grants will be accepted through Aug. 1. For more information, including deadlines and application materials, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.
Will gas prices change plans?
PITTSBURGH — The latest survey by AAA found 80% of Americans questioned said they would make changes and drive less due to the high price of gas. But will they?
AAA travel agents have been busy this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease. “They are getting phone calls asking what is available as far as domestic travel and beyond,” said Jim Garrity, regional director of public affairs for AAA.
One of the side effects of the pandemic is a pent-up demand to get back on the road and out of town, and that desire might overpower high fuel costs.
“When AAA surveyed consumers about what their breaking point would be in terms of gas prices, the majority said when it hit the $4 mark per gallon, they would make changes to their driving habits,” Garrity said.
That means more carpooling, combining trips and errands, and reducing time spent on the road. But, Garrity said, “Consumers place an importance on road trips and travel and will cut back in other areas.”
Parks offering free admission
The presidentially proclaimed National Park Week is Saturday through April 24. The National Park Service will join with U.S. national parks’ official booster, the National Park Foundation, to spotlight America’s preserved lands.
As a means of encouraging Americans to come out, every national park across the country will waive its entrance fees on the first day this Saturday. Throughout the week, the 400-plus national parks and sites overseen by the NPS will be hosting, “a variety of special programs, events, and digital experiences.” Visit nps.gov for more information.
Pet-friendly places assessed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you plan to hit the road with your pet, one North Carolina destination may be an ideal place to visit. That’s because a new report finds that Asheville is one of the most pet-friendly spots in the nation.
The mountain tourist town ranks No. 9 on a list of places offering some of the best amenities that appeal to furry friends, according to Motel 6. Of the places considered, “one city was chosen for each state, and the Top 10 list was compiled based off those finalists,” a spokesperson told McClatchy News.
In the latest rankings, the best tourist spot for pets was Santa Barbara, California. Rounding out the top five were Rockville, Maryland; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and Newport, Rhode Island.
