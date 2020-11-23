CDC's travel guidelines detailed
The world is full of uncertainty these days. But if your family is thinking about gathering for the holidays with friends or relatives, these answers to common questions might help you stay safe.
They're from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but we've paraphrased them in plainer English.
• What is the COVID-19 level in your community? The infection level will shape the overall risk level of your gathering.
• Where are you gathering? Indoors is riskier than outdoors; indoors with poor air circulation is worst of all.
• What's the duration of your gathering? Long ones are riskier than short ones.
• How many guests are you expecting? The fewer the people, the safer the event. Many jurisdictions have limits on how many people may gather in public.
• Where are your guests from? "Gatherings with attendees who are traveling from different places pose a higher risk than gatherings with attendees who live in the same area," the CDC says.
• How has this group behaved in the past? The less people tend to wash their hands, wear masks and keep distance, the greater the risk.
• How do you expect your guests to behave now? Do you want them to quarantine for 14 days before your holiday get-together? Do you want them to get COVID-tested beforehand? If you ask them to skip the hugs and wear a mask when they're not eating or drinking, will they?
As you face these questions, don't forget a simpler underlying concern: Is everyone healthy enough for this?
The CDC says the following people shouldn't join any in-person holiday celebrations: those suffering symptoms of COVID-19; those who have been diagnosed with the virus and have not met criteria for when it is safe to gather with others; people awaiting COVID-19 viral test results; people who may have been exposed to someone with the virus in the last 14 days; and people at increased risk of severe illness from the disease.
Mardi Gras parade is canceled
New Orleans officials say Mardi Gras will go on in 2021, but the parades won't.
City officials noted that the holiday is at its roots a religious celebration that all are free to observe. But when it comes to the vast crowds, partying in the street and days of parading that have accompanied Mardi Gras in years past — that must change in 2021, they said.
In 2021, Mardi Gras week falls in mid-February, with Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16 and Ash Wednesday the following day. In a typical year, dozens of parades are staged in the weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday, especially on the preceding weekend.
"Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super-spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," the mayor's office said in a prepared series of questions and answers.
The announcement completes a trio of cancellations and retrenchments by high-profile parade officials nationwide.
In New York, Macy's will restage its Thanksgiving Day parade as a largely television-only event for NBC. Instead of drawing crowds of spectators along its traditional 2.5-mile route, parade organizers will do without its usual high school and college marching bands. Instead, the parade will present "balloons, floats, performances and herald the arrival of Santa Claus" in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street.
In Pasadena, Calif., the Tournament of Roses has scrubbed its traditional Rose Parade on New Year's Day. But the organization said it has signed off to participate in a two-hour television special featuring "live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians (and) spectacular floats from years past."
Disney park hopping to return
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, you can do something you haven't done at Disney World since the pandemic reopening: Visit two theme parks in one day.
Disney is bringing back a modified park hopper option that requires visitors to make reservations for their first park and physically go to that park. At 2 p.m., however, they can head to any other Disney park for the rest of the day until that park closes without needing a second reservation.
"As we continue to operate in a responsible way, we are reintroducing the Park Hopper option so our guests have the opportunity to see and do more during their visit while we manage attendance and foster physical distancing," Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori said.
It's a major step in Disney's phased-in reopening. The turnstiles first began turning again in mid-July, and guests were allowed to visit one park a day as long as they snagged advance reservations first.
Park hopping will be available for pass-holders and ticket-holders who have that option on their plans. Disney has been selling tickets with the park hopper option to prepare for the change.
If all the daily reservations are already booked for Hollywood Studios, home to Disney's newest rides, a person could visit later in the afternoon. Or someone waking up early to ride attractions at Magic Kingdom could head to Epcot afterward and grab dinner or a drink.
This month, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said the Orlando parks are raising capacity from 25% to 35%. The return of park hopping is not increasing extra capacity beyond that.
— From news services