MGM Resorts alters hotel hours
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts shut down hotel operations at the Mirage and Mandalay Bay resorts during the midweek due to the lack of consumer demand resulting from COVID-19.
The hotel towers at the two iconic Las Vegas Strip properties are open for business only between noon on Thursdays and noon on Mondays, though the resorts' casinos, restaurants and amenities will remain open.
The modification to Mirage's and Mandalay Bay's operating hours occurred three weeks after MGM Resorts' decision to close its Park MGM hotel from noon on Mondays to noon on Thursdays.
MGM Resorts said in a statement it does not expect the policy of midweek hotel closure to last past December, but that the company will "continue evaluating business levels to determine how long they are in effect."
CEO Bill Hornbuckle has said that driving midweek hotel traffic has been challenging, since meetings and conventions haven't yet resumed. MGM Resorts' third-quarter occupancy rate came in at 44%, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, and the company sustained an operating loss of $495 million over the same period.
While Nevada's casinos reopened back on June 4, subject to a slew of new health and safety mandates, which include restrictions for reduced occupancy and social distancing, the majority of Las Vegas' business is now dependent upon local regional and drive-in customers.
In October, just under 1,857,000 visitors came to Las Vegas, representing a 50% decline year over year, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported. Air traffic at the city's McCarran International Airport was also down 57% in October.
Exhibit provides unique experience
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Though painter Vincent van Gogh has been gone for more than a century, his work is alive and thriving in a multisensory exhibit now showing at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg through April 11.
"Van Gogh Alive" presents visitors a nearly 40-minute immersion in the Dutch post-impressionist's work with more than 3,000 images projected at enormous scale and set to classical music. Though the exhibit doesn't contain narration, the creative works reveal an artist who was passionate and expressive but deeply troubled.
"In his 37 years, he painted abundantly enough to be perhaps the most recognized name in the world in art. He didn't have a happy life, he had a life of aspiration and striving," said Hank Hine, executive director of the Dali Museum. "In 10 years, he painted nearly 1,000 paintings."
The experience takes place in a large, dark room without seating and was created by Grande Experiences of Melbourne, Australia. Before arriving at the Dali Museum, the touring exhibit appeared in cities such as Beijing; Berlin; Madrid, Spain; and Rome.
