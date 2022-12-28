Americans still plan to travel
Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ “Winter Edition” survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults.
Among those who didn’t report active travel plans within the next six months, 45% mentioned the high cost of travel and 41% mentioned their financial situation as the main driver of why they’re not traveling.
A smaller number, 25%, also mentioned they didn’t have enough time to travel — a 9% increase from the last survey, conducted in July.
A quarter of Americans with travel plans are expecting to travel internationally within the next six months, a great increase of 19% from the same time in 2021 and the highest in three years, proof that the demand for international travel is only rising, despite geopolitical conflicts and rising travel costs.
Over 55% of leisure travelers are interested in cruising within the next two years, with the highest demand seen from millennials, Americans with children and those who report higher household incomes.
Disneyland fans pay more to skip lines
LOS ANGELES — For the past several months, Disneyland Resort fans have had to pay extra to avoid the longest lines for the theme park’s most popular attractions.
The higher prices to use the Genie+ feature on the Disneyland app to skip the traditional standby queues comes as fans inundate Disneyland and California Adventure Park during one of the resort’s most popular times of the year: the Christmas holidays.
Disney launched Genie+ in 2021 to address the extended wait times at sought-after attractions — such as the Haunted Mansion and the Matterhorn Bobsleds — while generating additional revenue on top of $104 minimum daily ticket prices. Park visitors who buy Genie+ get access to an expedited “Lightning Lane” instead of the standard queues to enter the rides.
The line-cutting feature is the latest Disney feature to let visitors book a time to use a shorter line to get on their favorite ride. The first version was the FastPass system that offered a paper ticket to designate the time when visitors could use a shorter line. That system was replaced in 2017 by a digital version called MaxPass, which sold for $10 a day.
Genie+ rolled out at a price of $20 per day last fall. But in October the company raised the price to $25 and transitioned to demand-based pricing for the service, which means the more fans get Genie+, the higher the daily price tag.
The O.C. Register reported last week that Thrill Data, which tracks wait times at amusement parks around the country, shows Disneyland has hiked Genie+ costs to $30 at least 16 times since switching to its variable-model.
The data show that the price has reached $30 most often on weekends, particularly Saturdays, which tend to have the longest wait times, along with Thanksgiving week. The price is highest on days with the longest wait times for rides, the data shows. The average price for Genie+ on Saturdays since demand pricing began is $28.50, according to the data.
Cheap airlines more prone to delays
SAN JOSE, Calif. — End-of-year travelers be aware: Ticket prices in some areas surged by nearly 40% compared to last year as airports braced for their busiest holiday season since the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.
But passengers looking to score a cheaper flight for their vacation might need to pack their carry-on with a change of clothes and an extra supply of patience.
Across the Bay Area’s three major airports, low-cost airlines consistently rank among the worst for severe delays and consumer complaints, while lacking passenger protections afforded by other major carriers, according to federal transportation data. These delays can lead to mad dashes through terminals, missed connections or worse.
Among the top delay-ridden carriers serving the Bay Area: Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air.
For San Jose flyers, the worst culprit, JetBlue, saw a staggering 22% of departing flights delayed by 30 minutes or more from the start of the year through September. Passengers departing from San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport saw 15% of Frontier flights delayed.
