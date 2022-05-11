Florida’s new attractions score awards
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando and its new Ice Breaker roller coaster came out on top in two categories of the latest 10Best Awards for 2022.
SeaWorld was voted best theme park in North America, while sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay finished fifth. No other Florida attractions made the top 10 of the poll.
A panel of experts and 10Best editors picks 20 nominees in each category, and then winners are determined by popular online vote.
Ice Breaker, which opened earlier this year, was tabbed as best new theme park attraction, edging out Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster at Peppa Pig Theme Park, which debuted in Winter Haven, Fla. in February.
Iron Gwazi of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was seventh; Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure finished ninth. (In a weird quirk, VelociCoaster was No. 1 as best new attraction in last year’s poll.)
The 10Best.com website covers the travel industry and is a product of USA Today. It asks for votes on a wide variety of travel topics.
TSA restricts non-weapon items on planes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going through the TSA line at U.S. airports comes with little to no trouble for most experienced travelers. However, those who are inexperienced are at risk of making packing mistakes that could delay their trip.
There are a number of prohibited items that travelers often bring without knowing they are restricted from traveling with them.
It’s common knowledge to most travelers that bringing a weapon through TSA could result in citations or even detainment. But there are seemingly harmless items that are also prohibited by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration:
• English Christmas Crackers: A small party favor used to celebrate occasions by creating a “pop” with a small amount of gunpowder, cannot be brought on planes. The same goes for “Bang Snaps,” childhood toys that make a loud noise when thrown on the ground.
• Ink and toner cartridges over 16 ounces: Banned from both carry-on and checked baggage.
• Most sports equipment: Baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs can be used as bludgeons, making them prohibited in airplane cabins, but can be in checked luggage.
• Aerosol insecticide: Can be checked if isn’t labeled “hazardous material,” but bug sprays in carry-on luggage will be confiscated by TSA.
• Cooking spray: Though unlikely you’d take your can of Pam on vacation anyway, leave it out of your checked or carry-on luggage.
• Foam toy swords: These children’s toys must be transported in checked bags.
• Wrapped gifts: Unless you want your gifts to be unwrapped and reconstructed with TSA tape, you may want to wait until arriving at your final destination before wrapping presents.
• Samsung Galaxy Note 7: Banned from air travel since 2016 due to a series of recalls on the device because of its tendency to spontaneously combust.
Spain sees influx of international travelers
Tourism officials in Spain announced an estimated 4 million travelers arrived in the country in March, more than eight times the number of visitors registered during the same month last year.
According to Reuters.com, the National Institute of Statistics revealed international tourists spent $5.37 billion while visiting Spain last month, a significant jump from the estimated $572 million recorded during the same period in 2021.
While the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions aided the bounce back, the country’s tourist arrival numbers were still down about 1.6 million from the total registered in March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Spain closes this first quarter with good data on arrivals and tourist spending, a trend that we hope will intensify in the summer period,” Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said. “Excellent employment figures together with the air capacity recovery make us optimistic.”
Last month, Spain took a step toward normalcy by making masking indoors obligatory, not required. The decision does not extend to public transportation, like buses or airplanes, though it does extend now to airports, bus terminals and stations, as well as in hospitals and nursing homes.
From news services