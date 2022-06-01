Clipper cancels season in Seattle
SEATTLE — The San Juan Clipper passenger ferry between the Seattle waterfront and Friday Harbor will not sail this year.
FRS Clipper, which operates the service, informed ticketed passengers that it had canceled all sailings to San Juan Island, as well as full-day whale watching tours, for the 2022 season. The company issued automatic refunds for 1,400 booked sailings.
Service was scheduled to begin April 29 and continue through Oct. 9.
FRS Clipper’s decision does not affect the company’s passenger ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia, which resumed Apr. 15. The San Juan Clipper will continue to operate half-day whale watching tours from Seattle.
FRS Clipper vice president of marketing Scott Meis attributed the decision to United States Coast Guard fire regulations that limit the service to 150 passengers, which Meis said would be unprofitable. The San Juan Clipper has capacity for 200 passengers.
“We have serviced the San Juans for 35 years. This has never been an issue and all of a sudden certain regulations shifted,” Meis said. “It caught us by surprise.”
Delta begins flying A321neos from Boston
BOSTON — Delta Air Lines’ first Airbus A321neo completed its inaugural flight recently from Boston Logan International Airport to San Francisco International Airport.
The fuel-efficient planes provide Delta passengers with an improved cabin experience, including an industry-leading domestic first class seat. The A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency over the airline’s current A321ceos.
The new A321neos can seat 194 customers, with 20 in first class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the main cabin. Delta has purchase commitments for a total of 155 A321neos and is scheduled to take delivery of these aircraft through 2027.
“Delta’s A321neo product will deliver a superior premium travel experience for our customers in Boston and around the country,” Delta Senior Vice President Mahendra Nair said.
In addition to San Francisco, the airline will operate A321neo flights between Boston and San Diego and Denver starting on July 11, and on select trips to Seattle, beginning July 20.
Europe’s COVID travel restrictions dwindle
Spain became the latest European country to drop its vaccine requirement to enter the country, allowing unvaccinated travelers to enjoy visiting, too — though all travelers will be required to test negative prior to arrival.
This prompts the question in many minds: Which countries in Europe don’t have any pandemic-related entry requirements right now?
The list may surprise you: Some countries in this list are beloved European destinations, while others are more underrated destinations. Either way, they’re the easiest countries in Europe to enter right now, since they don’t require any testing, proof of vaccination or other pandemic-related entry requirements.
Be aware, though, that some of these countries still abide by quarantine rules when travelers test positive for COVID-19 during their stay. The United States also requires residents traveling abroad to test negative prior to returning to the U.S., so travelers should make necessary preparations and take precautions while in Europe to ensure they don’t test positive and are disallowed from returning from their trip until they test negative.
Countries in Europe without any entry restrictions: Iceland, Norway, Ireland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Germany.
From wire services