Several festivals are in west-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Friday through Sunday
Shell Lake: Town and Country Days; Friday, 4x4 truck pull, 7 p.m.; Saturday, lake run, 8 a.m., craft fair, 9 a.m., spelling bee, 10:30 a.m., sailing regatta, 1 p.m., garden tractor pull, 5 p.m., music, 8 p.m.; Sunday, tractor pull, 11 a.m., kiddie parade, noon, grand parade, 12:30 p.m. Information: 715-468-7289.
Friday through Monday
Jim Falls: Sturgeon Festival; Friday, art & craft sale, 3 p.m., demolition derby, 7:30 p.m., music, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, classic car show, 9 a.m., all-star wrestling, noon, truck/tractor pull, 7 p.m., music, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, parade, noon, music, 2 p.m., 8:30 p.m., demolition derby, 4 p.m.; Monday, kids pedal tractor pull, 10:30 a.m., music, noon. Information: 715-559-7060, e-clubhouse.org/sites/jimfallswi.
Sunday
Alma: Music and Arts Festival; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Information: 608-685-3303, almamusicandartsfest.org.