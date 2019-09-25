Several community festivals are scheduled this weekend in west-central Wisconsin.
Friday and Saturday
New Richmond: Heritage Days; Friday, spaghetti dinner, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, farmers market, 7:30 a.m., 5-mile, 5k run, flea market, 8 a.m., antique tractor pull, 10 a.m., activities until 5 p.m.; Information: 715-246-3276, nrheritagecenter.org.
Friday through Sunday
Ladysmith: Leaf it to Rusk Fall Festival; Friday, beer, wine, cheese tasting event sold out; Saturday, arts and crafts sale, 9 a.m., guided ATV ride, tractor, car and cycle show, 10 a.m., 1 p.m, guided 3-mile hike through Blue Hills, 10:30 a.m., honor the fallen cycle ride, 11 a.m., mud bog, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, guided 3-mile hike through Blue Hills, 10:30 a.m. Information: 800-535-7875, ruskcountywi.com.
Warrens: Cranberry Fest; arts and crafts, flea market, farmers market, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day; marsh tours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Sunday, parade, 1 p.m. Information: 608-378-4200, cranfest.com.
Saturday and Sunday
Hudson: Spirit of the St. Croix Days; art festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Information: 715-386-8411, hudsonwi.org.